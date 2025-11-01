Surge in MMR vaccine demand reported

Photo: Getty Images

Pharmac is reporting a surge in demand for the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, but is confident it has more than enough stockpiled, if the outbreak spreads.

Pharmaceutical funding manager Claire Pouwels said the drug-funding agency maintained "a significant safety buffer" of 100,000 doses, with further shipments scheduled to arrive later this month and in December.

"As of 27 October, there are 113,000 doses available, which includes this emergency buffer," she said.

"On average, around 15,000 doses are used each month and, during the 2019 outbreak, total usage was 88,130 doses over two months.

"Based on these figures, we are confident that current stock levels would cover expected usage in an outbreak."

In Wellington, where hundreds are considered close contacts, there had been "a significant rise in orders" over the past few days, while demand was also up in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Whangārei.

"Pharmac continues to monitor usage closely and can source extra stock quickly, if needed."