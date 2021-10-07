Officials on alert after positive case confirmed

A Covid testing centre in Auckland. File photo

Health officials have confirmed a person who previously returned a "weak positive" test result in Northland has now been confirmed with Covid-19.

Also tonight, it has been revealed an Auckland location of interest shows an infected person was out and about in the community yesterday afternoon - while transport bosses have confirmed another Covid-19 positive person had spent time at the site of a major Waikato roading project.

Earlier this week a person provided what was described as a weak positive.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that its current assessment is that the earlier weak result combined with the positive result today indicate that the original test was taken in the early stage of the individual's infection.

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said this would help limit any potential spread of infection from the case. Public health interviews with the case are now under way to confirm their movements.

Locations of interest in Auckland and Northland will be posted on the Ministry of Health website as they become available and updated as more information becomes available.

The first locations of interest are expected to be posted on Friday.

"Northland DHB is stepping up its screening at Northland hospitals for visitors and patients and arranging additional testing. Anyone with symptoms should get tested and people in Auckland and Northland should check tomorrow for new locations of interest.

"The DHB is also encouraging vaccination at general practice, pharmacy, Māori health providers and DHB clinics."

Meanwhile, Super Liquor Mount Wellington was visited most recently on Wednesday between 12.15pm and 1.20pm. Anyone at the store during the time of possible exposure must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

And Waka Kotahi NZTA has also confirmed that a sub-contractor who had been on part of its Waikato Expressway worksite late last week has also tested positive.

A spokesperson confirmed to Heather du Plessis-Allan on NewstalkZB that someone who had since tested positive had been on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway late last week.

"Our contractors have been in contact with public health officials and are following guidance and direction provided by the Ministry of Health," the spokesperson said.

"All those who had contact with the individual on-site have been tested and have returned negative test results.

"Waka Kotahi takes seriously our responsibilities for the safety of our staff, contractors and members of the public. All of our worksites have comprehensive Covid-19 protocols and work plans in place for the various alert levels, which are strictly adhered to."