One critical after 'extremely violent' assault in Auckland

File photo

A person is in critical condition after an "extremely violent" assault in South Auckland overnight.

Police said an altercation was caught on camera on Bader Drive near the Māngere Town Centre about 1.45am today.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to the scene about 2.30am and found the victim in a critical condition.

Police said the assault was extremely violent.

Officers have arrested a man and said he would appear in court today.

The victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical but stable condition.