One dead after crash near Gisborne

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 35 in Hicks Bay, Gisborne, today.

The crash, which involved only one vehicle, was reported to police at 11.15am.

One person was found unresponsive by emergency services and they were unable to be revived, a police spokesperson said.

One lane of the road was closed near the crash scene, about three kilometres west of Lottin Point Rd.

It marks the third death on New Zealand roads since the holiday road toll began.

A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a car in Parkvale, Tauranga, on Christmas Eve, and another person died at the scene after a single-vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Wharehine just after 10pm on December 24.

- RNZ