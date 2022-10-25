One dead after SH1 crash; toll climbs to four

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Labour Weekend road toll climbed to four fatalities yesterday, as the south avoided adding to the devastating number.

State Highway 1, near Kekerengu, Marlborough was closed on Monday afternoon while emergency services attended the scene of a fatal crash.

Police were notified of an incident involving a single vehicle around 3.10pm yesterday.

One person had died, and another was reported to have moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit completed a scene investigation, and the road reopened shortly after.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

On Sunday one person died following a crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were called to the incident, 6km north of Waihau Bay, around 10.35pm.

On Saturday a crash in Lower Hutt left one person dead, and earlier that morning another person died following a crash west of Hamilton.

Last year, seven people died on the roads during the Labour Weekend, said the Ministry of Transport.

The number follows the 2020 toll of eight deaths, the first time it climbed as high since 2011.

The Labour Weekend period began 4pm Friday and ended 6am yesterday.

By: Staff reporter