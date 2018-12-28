One dead, five injured in horror crash

Emergency services have rushed to a fatal crash in Palmerston North that has also injured five people.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Railway Rd and Roberts Line in Milson at 12.35pm.

Police say one person died at the scene and have asked motorists to avoid the area.

There are cordons on Railway Rd and Airport Dr and diversions are in place.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed five patients had been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Two were in a serious condition and three had moderate injuries, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman confirmed two fire engines went to the crash and assisted the ambulance team with administering first aid.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.