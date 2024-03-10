One dead in motorcycle crash

One person has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Northland this afternoon.

Police confirmed the fatal crash on State Highway 15 Mangakahia Road, Poroti, at the intersection of Kokopu Road.

Emergency services attended after receiving a report of the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at 3.20pm.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The road is closed while the serious crash unit conduct a scene examination. Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.