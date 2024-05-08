One dead, three injured in Burnham house fire

One person has died and another three were injured in a house fire in Burnham, just outside Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) said they were called just after 2am this morning, and the Toanui St house was well ablaze when crews arrived.

Forty firefighters worked to contain the fire, and crews remain on the scene.

Hato Hone St John said paramedics treated four patients and took three to Christchurch Hospital.

One person was in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

Police later confirmed one person was killed in the fire.

A scene guard is in place and enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

Firefighters are also working to contain another house fire in Rangiora, north of Christchurch, in Waimakariri District.

FENZ were called to the scene about 4am and found the property ablaze. The house was unoccupied at the time.

The blaze was under control, but firefighters were still working to fully extinguish the fire, FENZ said.