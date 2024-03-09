One dead in water-related incident at beach

Omaha beach. Photo / Doug Sherring

One person has died following a water-related incident at Omaha, Auckland, this afternoon.

Police received a report of a person needing assistance in the water off the north end of Omaha Beach at 3 pm.

Attempts to resuscitate a person who was brought to shore failed, police said.

Emergency services responded to Ida Way, Omaha where the person had been brought into the shore by Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

“Attempts were made to resuscitate the person but sadly they could not be resuscitated,” police said in a statement.

“Police and victim support are helping the family through this difficult time and we extend our condolences to all affected.”

The incident will be referred to the Coroner.