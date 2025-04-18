Friday, 18 April 2025

One killed on Northland highway

    One person has died after a crash in Northland.

    The single-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 12 in Ruawai, south of Dargaville, about 2pm today.

    Police said the driver died at the scene.

    The highway between Jellicoe Rd and Hodgson Rd remained closed.

