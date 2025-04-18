One killed on Northland highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News National 0 CommentsOne person has died after a crash in Northland. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 12 in Ruawai, south of Dargaville, about 2pm today. Police said the driver died at the scene. The highway between Jellicoe Rd and Hodgson Rd remained closed. RNZ Related Stories Lundy release: 'We don't want him', says mayor Boy dies in Auckland after contracting dengue fever Glenorchy to join global climate change initiative Fire guts heart of South Taranaki town Unconscious person airlifted after being found in sea Thousands without power, residents urged to conserve water Convicted killer Mark Lundy out next month What was NZ warship doing before it sunk? Auckland mum and daughter shaken as tree crushes car Tourist bit officers at traffic stop Fierce storm batters parts of North Island Restaurant owner who sold toxic food has sentence cut More