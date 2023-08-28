One seriously hurt in crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has received serious injuries after a van rolled on a North Canterbury road this morning.
Fire crews, along with police and ambulance were called to Upper Sefton Rd shortly before 8.15am after receiving reports of a crash.
According to police, a van rolled on the Balcairn road.
“Early indications suggest at least one person is seriously injured,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said no one was trapped as a result of the crash.
He also said all people involved were in the care of attending ambulance of