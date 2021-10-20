Wednesday, 20 October 2021

One winner scoops $42m in Lotto's second-largest draw

    1. News
    2. National

    The numbers are in New Zealand - and one lucky ticket is now worth $42 million.

    A single player has scooped one of the largest prizes in NZ lotto history.

    Tonight's numbers are: 2, 3, 4, 7, 19, 31.

    The bonus ball is 8 and the Powerball is 9.

    The Powerball winner purchased their ticket from the Countdown in the small town of Pokeno, Waikato. It has a population of just more than 3000.

    Lotto NZ spokeswoman Kirsten Robinson said it was the second-largest prize ever won in New Zealand. 

    "There’s no denying that it’s a life-changing win.”

    “This year is shaping up to be a lucky one for Powerball players, with sixteen Kiwis winning big with Powerball so far this year. We can’t wait to congratulate our newest overnight multi-millionaire!”

    The $42.2 million prize is made up of $42 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division. 

    Four lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. They purchased their tickets in Whangaparaoa, Drury, New Plymouth and Christchurch.

    Meanwhile, seven lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $142,857 with Strike Four.

    Powerball has not been struck since $11.5 million was won on August 21.

    The largest Lotto jackpot in New Zealand history saw $44 million won in November, 2016.

    - additional reporting NZ Herald

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter