One winner scoops $42m in Lotto's second-largest draw

The numbers are in New Zealand - and one lucky ticket is now worth $42 million.

A single player has scooped one of the largest prizes in NZ lotto history.

Tonight's numbers are: 2, 3, 4, 7, 19, 31.

The bonus ball is 8 and the Powerball is 9.

The Powerball winner purchased their ticket from the Countdown in the small town of Pokeno, Waikato. It has a population of just more than 3000.

Lotto NZ spokeswoman Kirsten Robinson said it was the second-largest prize ever won in New Zealand.

"There’s no denying that it’s a life-changing win.”

“This year is shaping up to be a lucky one for Powerball players, with sixteen Kiwis winning big with Powerball so far this year. We can’t wait to congratulate our newest overnight multi-millionaire!”

The $42.2 million prize is made up of $42 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Four lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. They purchased their tickets in Whangaparaoa, Drury, New Plymouth and Christchurch.

Meanwhile, seven lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $142,857 with Strike Four.

Powerball has not been struck since $11.5 million was won on August 21.

The largest Lotto jackpot in New Zealand history saw $44 million won in November, 2016.

- additional reporting NZ Herald