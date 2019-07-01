Optimism over zero carbon goal

Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker

Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker is optimistic New Zealand can reach the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mr Parker, who is also minister for economic development, made that point in a question-and-answer session after a talk he gave on Saturday, at the University of Otago's annual Foreign Policy School.

During his talk on "The Future of the WTO and Trade Structures", he also reflected on United States concerns about the World Trade Organisation, and discussed the importance of the WTO and other trade structures to New Zealand.

Also referring to New Zealand's proposed net zero carbon target, he said our proportion of national electricity supplies generated from renewables had already risen from 66% in 2005 to about 85%.

Increased farming efficiency, including improved livestock genetics, meant New Zealand's methane output per unit of agricultural production had also fallen by 1% per year over the past 20 years, he said.

"We're on the way, we've got electricity under control," he added in an interview.

"We're headed very close to 100% [renewable sources]."

"I'm really quite hopeful."

New Zealand's third-biggest export was now technology, and economic benefits would also flow from smart ideas developed by New Zealanders to meet the proposed 2050 net zero carbon target, he said.

Asked what he thought of US criticisms of the WTO, Mr Parker said New Zealand also favoured some WTO reform and agreed with some of the US criticisms.

The WTO remained a key organisation for New Zealand, and the country had earlier successfully negotiated changes to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and had restored public confidence in the agreement process, he said.

New Zealand critics of the earlier Trans-Pacific Partnership had been concerned about several issues, including maintaining our sovereignty, he said.

In another talk, the World Bank Group vice-president, East Asia and Pacific, Dr Victoria Kwakwa discussed "Trade and Development in an Age of Rising Uncertainty".

She emphasised that strong trade growth, including in East Asia and the Pacific, and reductions on tariff barriers had proved positive for countries in the region, including China and Vietnam, and there had been steep falls in the most extreme poverty.

Given "rising uncertainty" and a recent trend to increase tariff barriers on imports, particularly by the United States and China, she argued for continuing efforts to promote trade and reduce barriers, and said the World Bank Group was playing a positive role.

Rising tariff barriers could dampen trade, discourage investment and ultimately increase poverty, she warned.