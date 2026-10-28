The husband of an Auckland youth pastor killed by a roller door at her church, believes there were multiple chances over the years to recognise the risk the door posed.

Helen Verry, 44, died from blunt force head injuries after a 230kg roller door dropped onto her at Church Unlimited in West Auckland in January 2022.

Coroner's findings released on Thursday, following an inquest earlier this year, called Verry an "innocent victim" in what had happened.

A prosecution by WorkSafe found the roller door in the church's hospitality extension had not been correctly installed: the screws used were not long enough and not properly secured into the wooden framing.

One had been inserted into a space between two wooden studs, while another was at the very edge of a stud, rather than in its centre.

Coroner Janet Anderson said the anchoring screws at one end of the door came loose from the wall, and the entire door then fell from its mountings.

She described what happened as a horrific accident.

"Helen was an innocent victim whose life was tragically cut short through no fault of her own," she said.

"Her death has resulted in heightened awareness about the potential dangers posed by heavy overhead roller doors and the importance of installing and maintaining them properly."

Evidence indicated there may be many thousands of these doors throughout the country, Anderson said.

Scotty Doors Limited, now known as SDL, installed the door in 2009.

They were ordered to pay a total of $145,000 in emotional harm payments to Verry's husband Tim Verry, and to three of Helen's siblings, after pleading guilty to charges laid by WorkSafe.

The company was also fined $41,250.

WorkSafe did not take enforcement action against the church but the investigation report noted there were steps open to the church to detect the damage to the door prior to Verry's death.

A police report noted the church did not hold records of regular checks or maintenance done between 2009 and 2021 and did not identify the door in its hazard register.

There had been evidence of the partial failure of the roller grille connection in December 2021, the report said, and there was a "missed opportunity to detect the failings by the church".

Anderson said the church had taken important steps to make their campus safer after Verry's death which had been outlined in evidence given by witnesses during the inquest.

SDL had also made a significant number of changes to their operating procedures and policies, she said.

However, Tim Verry said following an inquest and release of the Coroner's findings he felt as though the church had "serious deficiencies" with its health and safety systems.

"In my opinion there were multiple opportunities over the years to see the potential danger. If the door had been placed on the hazard register correctly it would have increased the chances of any potential defect or failing being detected and may have prevented the death of Helen. We will never know the difference this would have made.

"No outcome can bring Helen back, and each of us must live with the choices we made, and the ones we didn't. But words alone are not enough. It is action that brings real change, and it is action we now hope and expect to see."

The Coroner recommended roller doors be inspected regularly by a qualified service technician.

"This includes an inspection of the mountings and surrounding areas, as well as torque testing of wall fittings to ensure they are secure.

"Roller doors should be included in the Building Warrant of Fitness regime to ensure that they are subject to regular inspection, servicing and maintenance."

Anderson said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment should consider whether changes should be made to the Building Act to require independent third-party checks when large roller doors are installed in commercial premises, to ensure the fittings and connections are safe and secure.

"In the interim, WorkSafe should consider issuing specific guidance on the use and maintenance of roller doors, either through a general bulletin or practice guide."

She noted general guidance from WorkSafe was already available when it came to the safe use of machinery, but this did not include things like roller doors containing mechanised parts and electricity.

"In my view, and in light of the evidence I have heard relating to the prevalence and potential dangers of these doors, more focused safety guidance would be desirable.”

Anderson said Auckland Council should conduct a review of the consent and sign-off process for church extension where the roller door was located, to see whether any process changes or actions were required to reduce the likelihood of similar installation issues from happening.

She highlighted the importance of identifying objects that had the potential to cause harm, to ensure there were appropriate systems in place to reduce the risk of injury or death.

"Helen's tragic death is a reminder that there can be hidden dangers associated with objects that may seem mundane."

Tim Verry said no other lives should be lost in a similar way to his wife’s in the future.

"No other family should go through what we have been through, when it can so easily be prevented."

He wanted Verry's death to lead to real change and welcomed contact from any of the agencies and organisations involved.

"I am willing to assist and champion this change across the industry."

The way in which his wife died meant her loved ones were not able to grieve privately, he said.

"It has taken a toll on all of us, however we are very grateful this day has finally come."

Tim Verry said he had forgiven all those involved.

"Whether they installed the door improperly, missed a chance to inspect, weren't thorough, or failed to put things in place correctly.

"The journey of grief and healing continues for myself and our families. We are grateful for the continued love, prayers and support from so many and know God has carried us through this far and continues to do so."