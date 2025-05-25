Sunday, 25 May 2025

Pedestrian deliberately hit by car, police say

    Police believe a person critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Dannevirke this morning was deliberately hit.

    Emergency services were called to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Victoria Avenue around 9.30am and remain at the scene.

    Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said one person had suffered critical injuries.

    She said police were speaking to the driver, and early indications suggest the crash was intentional.

