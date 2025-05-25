Pedestrian deliberately hit by car, police say

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police believe a person critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Dannevirke this morning was deliberately hit.
Emergency services were called to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Victoria Avenue around 9.30am and remain at the scene.
Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross said one person had suffered critical injuries.
She said police were speaking to the driver, and early indications suggest the crash was intentional.