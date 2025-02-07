Pedestrian killed on Auckland motorway

A screenshot showing where the crash occurred earlier today. Photo: X / NZ Transport Agency

Two people including a pedestrian have died in separate overnight incidents on Auckland's motorways.

Emergency services attended an incident on South Western Motorway, Mount Roskill which was reported at around 1am.

A person had walked onto the motorway and was struck by a vehicle.

The person died at the scene. No other injuries are reported.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

There have also been major delays northbound on the Southern Motorway this morning after a crash near Ōtara.

One person died at the scene, two people were transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition and two other people were transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

A northbound section of the road between Manukau and East Tamaki Road has reopened.

The single vehicle crash happened on the road ahead of Te Irirangi Drive just after 2am on Friday.

Seven ambulances and three rapid response units were called to the crash.

Two firetrucks and two rescue appliances were called to the scene.

A FENZ spokesperson says another two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A fire crew remains at the scene assisting police.

NZ Transport Agency says the southbound lanes are open.