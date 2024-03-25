Person comes forward to police after children found with severe injuries

A person has come forward to police after two young siblings were found severely injured in Lower Hutt.

The two children, aged four and five, were hospitalised with "very, very severe" injuries believed to have been inflicted deliberately over "a long period of time", police said on Friday.

One had "brain bleeds and severe internal injuries".

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton says the information the person had provided would help police inquiries.

No arrests had been made and no charges had been laid, police said.

The investigation into how the children's injuries were sustained was progressing, she said, but police continued to have "varying degrees of engagement" from the family.

Cotton said the siblings were recovering well since being discharged from hospital.

The police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Police said the children's family had recently moved to Stokes Valley and had been in their new home just two nights when they were hospitalised.

They were known to both Oranga Tamariki and police, who had visited the home previously.

Kainga Ora said the case was not related to any of its houses.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry has not responded to RNZ's requests for an interview, but posted on social media urging anyone with information, "no matter how small", to contact police.