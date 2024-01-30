Person dies after e-scooter crash in Auckland

A person has died after crashing their electric scooter in the Auckland suburb of Eden Terrace overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on Ian McKinnon Drive at 11.23pm.

Police said in a statement the scooter’s rider was found in a critical condition.

“CPR was commenced, however they were pronounced dead a short time later,” the statement said.

Police set up a cordon at the intersection of Ian McKinnon Drive and Devon St while the Serious Crash Unit and police photographers conducted a scene examination.

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash.

A New Zealand Herald photographer at the scene said it wasn’t clear if the person had been travelling on the footpath or the road.

The scooter appeared to be privately owned, he said.

E-scooters are currently exempt from being classed as motor vehicles and are allowed to travel on roads, cycleways and footpaths.

Crashes are most likely to hurt the scooter’s rider rather than pedestrians. The number of serious crashes has also been overstated thanks to an ACC blunder.

The organisation admitted last year it had overstated e-scooter claims by $5 million as it had included all motorised scooters - including mopeds and mobility scooters - in the stats.