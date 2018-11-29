Person dies in Mt Cook avalanche

mount_cook_4_231109.jpg Three hikers were caught in the avalanche on the South Island mountain this afternoon. Photo: ODT files

One person has died after an avalanche on Aoraki/Mount Cook.

Three hikers were caught in the avalanche at 1.30pm today with a second person receiving minor injuries.

They were taken to Twizel for medical treatment, while the third person was not hurt.

Police said tonight they were still at the scene of the avalanche.

The latest tragedy comes after two mountain guides were killed in an avalanche on Mt Hicks last month that also buried adventurer and philanthropist Jo Morgan.

Morgan was lucky to escape with her life and told media at the time she was "gobsmacked" to be alive after digging herself out.

Her climbing partners Martin Hess and Wolfgang Maier - who are both originally from Germany but had become New Zealand residents – could not be resuscitated by rescuers.

Mr Hess was based in Central Otago and joined the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association in 2006.