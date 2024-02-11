Person dies in rafting incident on Canterbury river

A person has died after rafting in a Canterbury river, police have confirmed.

In a statement this morning, police said it is understood the person died at the scene after an incident in the Clarence River yesterday afternoon.

WorkSafe has been notified and police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

The Clarence River is a major waterway which flows through the Kaikōura Ranges and at about 209km long is the longest river in Canterbury.