Peters 'running rings around PM' over migrants comments

Winston Peters (left) and Ricardo Menéndez March. Photos: RNZ

The Mexican ambassador appears to have more influence over Winston Peters than Prime Minister himself, a Green MP says.

Ricardo Menéndez March says he has now been the subject of four Ministerial attacks because he is a migrant - yet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has failed to make a stand.

His comments came after New Zealand First MPs Peters and Shane Jones again attacked Menéndez March's status as a migrant - this time because he referred to the country's name as Aotearoa during a question in the House.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Peters, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, asked Speaker Gerry Brownlee if someone who came to New Zealand in 2006 was allowed to ask a question that changed the country's name, without it going to a referendum.

Menéndez March, who was born in Mexico but is a New Zealand citizen, said Peters was being xenophobic.

He also said Luxon hasn't yet responded to a letter the Greens wrote to him, when Jones yelled: 'Send the Mexicans home' in the House three weeks ago.

The MP told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that Peters has made a career out of scapegoating migrant communities, and the latest incident was the fourth time he had been attacked over his immigration status by a government minister.

"And yet we have a Prime Minister who is showing absolutely no leadership and is unable to stamp it out because he's afraid to hold Winston to account."

Luxon needed to make it clear that such behaviour was unacceptable, he said, and believed the comments have hurt New Zealand's diplomacy efforts and harmed its relationship with Mexico.

By doing nothing Luxon had been seen to have less power than the Mexican ambassador, who received an apology from Peters over his remarks.

Luxon was allowing his Ministers "to run rings around him with anti-migrant sentiment".

Menéndez March said when political leaders attacked migrants in Parliament and undermined their ability to participate in democracy, it had flow-on effects outside the House.

"It gives the green light to people who wish to attack our migrant communities - we're seeing that on public transport, we're seeing that in other places."

No mandate for use of Aotearoa - Peters

Peters denied that he had made the use of the word Aotearoa an immigration issue when interviewed on Moring Report today.

He objected to the MP changing the country's name without any mandate or consultation.

Menéndez March had applied to move to New Zealand and should not have the "temerity" to refer to it as something else.

"Have the New Zealand people ever been asked this question? No."

Peters believed there was no debate about the country's name.

In Parliament the name of the country was New Zealand and it would not change unless New Zealanders said that was what they wanted in a referendum.

"And that's what democracy's about."