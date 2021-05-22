Petty crime rife in Christchurch

Car break-ins, burglaries and dangerous driving have been common recently in the area.

Hayley Guglietta is fed up with the amount of petty crime in Richmond.

Guglietta, who is Richmond Community Garden chairwoman, posted on the R.A.D.S – Richmond Avonside Dallington Shirley Locals Facebook group voicing her concerns over a number of crimes recently which police have not attended.

“Petty crime, drugs and vandalism is getting out of hand and I have had enough. Twice in two weeks our work car has had the window smashed and this time our tools stolen. The community garden shed [has been burgled] three times in two weeks and now the cafe building has nothing but a fire extinguisher in it.

“I ring the police at least once a week sometimes more with domestics, blatant drug sales and [things] going down related to the beggars and the police just don’t show up.

“We have resorted to putting a sign up begging, please don’t steal from us,” said Guglietta.

Christchurch North Community Patrol chairman Sam Hall said crimes such as car break-ins, burglaries and dangerous driving have been common recently in the area.

Last Sunday, about midnight, Hall said the patrol was first on the scene of a burglary at a Bishopdale store. Members did not confront the alleged burglars, but alerted police. The alleged burglars had already left the scene when police arrived. Police are investigating.

On Saturday, a car parked in the Papanui Club car park was broken into. Items including a bracelet and earrings were stolen.

Leaders from different community watch groups across Canterbury meet every couple of months and Hall said petty crime is “just everywhere at the moment.”

In spite of this, Hall believes police are doing the best they can.

Christchurch North Community Patrol chairman Sam Hall.

“It’s pretty daunting when you hear what they have to do every shift and then to not be able to get someone out because someone’s broken into your car. Unfortunately, it’s the way it is. If you knew what they had to do instead of that, you’d just stop and give them a slow clap, I think.

“We’ve got a very good relationship with the police and they love the fact that we can be their eyes and ears in areas where they aren’t going to get to unless there’s like a priority one or priority two event happening.”

Richmond and north Christchurch are not the only areas hit with petty crime recently, incidents have been reported all over Christchurch.

A car beak-in was also reported on the Halswell Community Group on Facebook on Saturday and a photo was posted on Sunday of a different car dumped without wheels in an empty section in the area.

A man posted on Facebook on May 4 saying his car window was smashed outside his parents’ house in Cashmere.

Richmond Community Garden chairwoman Hayley Guglietta.

Photos of burnout marks on Waterloo Rd, outside businesses and on a grass area, were posted to the Hornby – Greater Hornby Residents Association Facebook page on Sunday.

In Hei Hei on May 1, photos and video of the theft of items and trashing of the Manurere St community pantry were posted to the Hornby Neighbourhood Watch Facebook group.

Meanwhile, on May 9, a resident posted about a site map and sign in Halswell Quarry that was covered in graffiti.

Between late February and the end of March, 166 bikes with a combined value of $250,000 were stolen across Christchurch.

The Star reported last month Facebook group Stolen Bikes Christchurch and Canterbury, which has more than 2000 members, has been set up to attempt to spot stolen bikes being sold online, reporting them to police and returning to owners.

Police did not comment on the issues.