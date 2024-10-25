PM's 'very natural conversation' with King Charles

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has described the "very natural conversation" he had with King Charles in their first meeting on Friday.

The pair met in Apia as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), where other heads of government have also flocked to.

While Luxon could not disclose much of their chat due to "royal protocol", he revealed Charles was complimentary of New Zealand, and how he wished him all the best in his recovery from prostate cancer.

"It was very obvious in our conversation that he has deep, deep affection for New Zealand," he said.

Luxon lauded the King's knowledge of New Zealand and his charm.

"It was a very natural conversation. It was just the two of us, sitting outside and having a chat on a couple of seats and I really enjoyed getting the opportunity to meet him, but also to have a conversation," he said.

Luxon also reaffirmed his belief the government was doing everything it could to ensure New Zealand gets a higher proportion of renewables into its energy mix.

"You've got to remember in this part of the world, and throughout most Southeast Asia, and many parts of the world, you've got countries that are only at 15, 20, 25 percent renewables in the energy mix," he said.

"We're in a different position. We're at 85 to 87 percent, and we've got to have energy security and that's why we've talked about gas."

Luxon said they had 22 renewable energy projects that were going to be progressed under the Fast Track legislation that would add 30 percent of New Zealand's total electricity generation.

"We are very, very determined to get to net-zero 2050, we have a process in place with our emissions budget, and our remissions reductions plan."