Police called to Twizel bar from out of town

Drunken revellers who caused headaches for Twizel residents and businesses on Saturday night at the end of the New Zealand Rowing Championships have been reprimanded by police.

Officers were called from out of town to assist after a large group of drunken people caused problems for a local bar.

"Police can confirm several disorder incidents were observed around the Twizel township on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the rowing championships," a police spokesperson said.

"A large group of intoxicated people were causing issues in and around a licensed premises and with the assistance of the duty manager, security staff and additional police resources from out of town the premises was closed.

"Overall police were disappointed with the levels of intoxication of many people who had pre-loaded with alcohol prior to venturing into town."

A Rowing NZ spokesperson said they were not aware of any athletes, staff or supporters being involved and Rowing NZ was not investigating the incident.

"Rowing NZ has been made aware of police attending an incident at a public venue in Twizel. The incident did not occur at any official part of the 2025 NZ Rowing Championships," a statement said.

"Rowing NZ has reached out to NZ Police and will assist and co-operate with police as required.

"As it is a matter with the NZ Police, we will not be commenting further on this matter at this stage and if further details are required or if people have information they wish to pass on, the NZ Police should be contacted."

Police said its investigation was ongoing and wants to hear from anyone whose property was damaged or who had information which could assist.

It was not the first time the rowing championships had caused issues for the town.

In 2015, the same bar was forced to close and police shut down a party of 200 people after what the NZ Herald reported as "out-of-control athletes and supporters" damaging the bar and a rental property in the town and leaving locals questioning the drinking culture surrounding the event.