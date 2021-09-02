Thursday, 2 September 2021

Police, family concerned for missing Christchurch woman

    1. News
    2. National

    Sharon, 55, was last seen at her home in Spreydon on Tuesday night. Photo: NZ Police
    Sharon, 55, was last seen at her home in Spreydon on Tuesday night. Photo: NZ Police
    There are concerns for the well-being of a woman who has been missing in Christchurch since Tuesday night.

    Sharon (55) was last seen at her home on Redruth Ave in Spreydon about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

    Members of the public are being urged to report any sightings of Sharon.

    Both police and her family say they have "concerns for her well-being".

    A police spokesperson said Sharon is possibly wearing a hooded-sweatshirt, dark blue-coloured leggings and dark-coloured shoes and could be carrying a backpack. 

    Anyone with information should phone 111 and quote file number 210901/6785.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter