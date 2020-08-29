Police investigate after holes found in baby food products

Photo: Getty Images

Police are investigating after baby food in squeezable pouches was found to have damage including holes - with food safety officials telling parents to check any such products.

About 30 pouches of baby food in six Auckland supermarkets, and one in Napier, were found with damaged packaging, NZ Food Safety advised today.

"Our advice to parents is that they should check the packaging of baby food pouches before using them. You can give the packet a light squeeze to identify any holes or other damage," said Food Safety director of compliance Gary Orr.

"In all the damaged product that has been identified so far, the holes have been prominent and easy to see without squeezing. Of course, any product with any damaged packaging should not be consumed.

"To be on the safe side, if you have any doubts about any baby food pouches in your home, please let the retailer know and return it to the store if you can, as this might help us track down the cause of the damage. If you have any medical concerns about your children seek medical advice."

Orr said damage to packaging happens from time to time in the manufacturing and distribution process.

"While we've not yet been able to be definitive about the cause of the damaged baby food packages in this instance, we're looking into the possibility that it was the result of a manufacturing fault."

However, the matter has been referred to police, to rule out the possibility the damage was deliberate.

"Police are making a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances of how the damage occurred."

The brands in which damaged product has been identified are Only Organic, Natureland and Smiling Tums.

The stores in which damaged product has been identified are:

• Birkenhead Countdown, Auckland - 15 packets

• Milford Countdown, Auckland - 4 packets

• Meadowlands Countdown, Auckland - 1 packet

• Three Kings Countdown, Auckland - 2 packs

• SuperValue Avondale, Auckland - 6 packs

• Carlyle Countdown, Napier - 1 packet

Woolworths New Zealand has checked all baby food in all their stores and distribution centres across the country to ensure no damaged product remains on shelves.

Foodstuffs is in the process of checking all baby food in its stores across the country.