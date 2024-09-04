Police investigating Christchurch death

Police are investigating a death in a suburb south of central Christchurch.

Few details were provided, but a police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to reports a person was unresponsive at a Barrington Street property in Spreydon shortly after 2.30pm today.

The spokesperson said medical attention was given but the person died.

Officers are in the early stages of determining what happened.

The police would not confirm media reports that a child was involved.