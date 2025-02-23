Police pleased with Electric Avenue crowds

Police were generally pleased with the behaviour of Electric Avenue festival-goers in Christchurch.

It's estimated more than 35,000 people attended each day of the two-day festival at Hagley Park.

It was the festival’s 10th anniversary and first year as a two-day festival. Artists headlining were Chase and Status, The Prodigy, Wilkinson, Fat Freddy’s Drop and L.A.B.

In a statement this morning, operation commander Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the city put on a stunning weekend.

"The event was well managed and organised, with a large security contingent which proved valuable."

She said officers helped event security with fence jumpers, minor disorder and assaults, and evictions due to intoxication.

"Police were generally pleased with the behaviour of the majority of those attending.

"However, it was disappointing to see some people heavily intoxicated when they arrived at the festival.

"Unfortunately Police also observed a lot of people under the influence of drugs."

Crowd behaviour when people were leaving the festival was good, with only minor disorder reported in the CBD on Saturday night, she said.

- APL