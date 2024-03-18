Police seize homes, vehicles and cash

A vehicle seized by police as part of Operation Yellowstone. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Two homes, $80,000 cash, several vehicles and a firearm have been seized as part of a national organised crime operation, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fischer said the assets were seized when police conducted two search raids at Hastings and Tauranga addresses last week as part of "Operation Yellowstone".

A Harley Davidson motorbike and a Mazda BT-50 were among five vehicles seized.

Fischer said a 37-year-old man arrested in Hastings had been remanded in custody and was set to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday.

Money seized by police as part of Operation Yellowstone. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The man is facing six charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, 19 charges of supplying methamphetamine, two charges of offering to supply methamphetamine, and one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is also due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on 9 May, facing two charges of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon.

Seizing assets derived through drug dealing activity denied organised crime figures the satisfaction of enjoying the assets, Fischer said.

"It also helps provide some restitution for the damage caused to the community."