Police watchdog finds cases of excessive force in occupation

Police keep an eye on protesters at Parliament in March last year. Photo: RNZ

The police watchdog has found officers used excessive force in six incidents during last year's anti-mandate protest and occupation of Parliament's grounds.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority revealed today that, of 1905 complaints relating to the protest, it has made 19 further investigations.

Another two complaints were received following the publication of the IPCA's general report regarding the protest and occupation in April 2023, meaning that 21 specific complaints were considered by the IPCA, in 17 separate investigations.

Across these 17 investigations, the IPCA found the police use of force was excessive in six instances and there was an adverse finding in relation to the impoundment and damage of a vehicle.

Its chair, Judge Kenneth Johnston, KC, has found an officer's initial use of a fire extinguisher against protesters on March 2, the final day of the 23-day occupation, was in self-defence and justified.

However, he and other officers were not justified in continuing to spray protesters after they had turned their backs and were trying to climb down from a column.

Another officer used excessive force in punching an elderly man twice in the head in defence of a female colleague.

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming said police acknowledge the findings.

Police were faced with a level of violence never before experienced in New Zealand and he was proud of their response, he said.