Polkinghorne trial: Simulation of wife's death outlined in court

Philip Polkinghorne is accused of killing Pauline Hanna in 2021. Photo: RNZ/Nick Monro

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

The jury at the murder trial of an Auckland eye surgeon have heard evidence of how his wife could have died.

Philip Polkinghorne is accused of killing Pauline Hanna in 2021, and staging it as a suicide.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC has maintained that Hanna died by suicide after consistent stress from her work in the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and a history of depression.

The defence this afternoon called evidence from Andrew MacGregor, who conducted a simulation of Hanna's death at the couple's Remuera property, to determine if she could have died in the position Polkinghorne told police he found her in.

Justice Graham Lang has prohibited the publication of details about this simulation due to risk to the public.

MacGregor is a mechanical engineer who conducts investigations into crashes and accidents, and conducted simulations at the Remuera property in June and July 2024.

He said his simulations showed there was sufficient force to cause death.

In cross-examination, crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock made the point that MacGregor's simulation was based only on Polkinghorne's account.

"But you've done it entirely - and I'm not criticising this - on his account of things in order to do what you did."

"That's correct," MacGregor said.

"And that requires quite a bit of interpretation doesn't it, which is a matter for the jury," she said.

She questioned him on the fact that he had to conduct research to make his simulation.

The court heard earlier in the trial that Hanna had not researched suicide before her death.

Hanna contracted 'photographic services' 11 years before death

Mansfield called Regina Haysom as the final witness of the day.

Haysom formerly operated a business called bodyshop, which provided "photographic services" for clients.

"In March 2010, Mrs Polkinghorne contracted with your business to provide photos of herself for the purposes of a surprise present for her husband?" Mansfield questioned.

Haysom confirmed that she did, and there were a number of photographs of Hanna taken and presented in a booklet and in two wall portraits.

In a brief cross examination, McClintock questioned that these photos were taken 11 years before Hanna's death.

"What year was this?" she asked.

"2010, quite a while ago," Haysom replied.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.