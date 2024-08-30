Polkinghorne trial: Sister claims earlier suicide attempt

Philip Polkinghorne. Photo: RNZ

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

The younger sister of Pauline Hanna claims she told her she had attempted suicide in the early 1990s.

Hanna's husband, former eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne, is on trial for her murder but his defence claims Hanna's death was suicide.

Tracey Hanna was called as the first witness for the defence on Friday following defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC addressing the jury directly.

Tracey Hanna, who lives in the UK, said shortly after the death of their father in 1990, she heard an argument between her older sister and their mother Fay, now deceased, in the kitchen.

She said there was shouting and both the women were crying.

"She [Pauline Hanna] turned her anger on me and all of a sudden she said that she had tried to kill herself."

This attempt was previously mentioned by Mansfield during his cross-examination of Crown witnesses but no one called by the prosecution had heard anything about it, including brother Bruce Hanna.

Tracey Hanna said she could not remember what was said after that, and at 20 or 21, she did not know what to do or say to her sister.

"In the 80s and 90s in New Zealand we didn't talk about mental health - it was never mentioned again.

"I deeply regret not discussing it with her. I looked up to Pauline, but I was slightly terrified of her sometimes."

Speaking on Hanna and Polkinghorne's relationship, Tracey Hanna said it seemed "very sweet" and she never saw Polkinghorne putting her sister down.

"He often seemed quite happy in her company."

Tracey Hanna did note when she saw the couple at their holiday home in Rings Beach in 2019 that they were not together very much.

That year, Bruce Hanna told her Polkinghorne was having an affair with a woman living in Australia, Tracey Hanna said.

"I didn't talk to Pauline about it as I felt it was none of my business and I thought if she wanted me to know she would've told me."

During cross-examination, prosecutor Brian Dickey pressed Tracey Hanna for a more specific date on when she was told about the suicide attempt.

Tracey Hanna said she had "tried a lot" but could not give him a more precise date.

"You're making me feel very inadequate right now," she told Dickey.

Earlier in Mansfield's opening address, he confirmed Polkinghorne, 71, would not be giving evidence during the trial as "nothing would be gained from it".

Mansfield said the best evidence Polkinghorne could give was during his police interview, which was played to the court earlier in the trial.

During the trial there had been discussion about Polkinghorne's methamphetamine use and relationships with Australian escort Madison Ashton and other sex workers.

Mansfield told the jury it was "easy to get distracted" by these things and they would not help the jury decide whether Hanna's death was a murder or suicide.

"The relationship was not, as one might describe, a conventional relationship," Mansfield said.

"They were experimenting and having sexual experiences outside of their relationship."

Mansfield made the point that many people in Auckland took drugs and while he understood the jury may have shocked by Polkinghorne's drug use, he suggested it was on a "recreational basis".

There was also an absence of evidence at the couple's home in Remuera's Upland Road, Mansfield said.

"The police knew, after this very long investigation at the scene, other than evidence of an incomplete hanging, there was no evidence at all of a fatal assault occurring.

"That would have to be the perfect murder - if it was real, and can I suggest it was not, it's a phantom."

Family attend court for first time

Family members of both Polkinghorne and Hanna attended the trial on Friday.

Bruce Hanna and his wife sat in the public gallery, where they have been for most of the trial.

But Polkinghorne's three adult sons were also present on Friday - for the first time since the trial began.

Ben and Taine Polkinghorne entered the courthouse alongside their father and Polkinghorne's sister Ruth Hughes. Polkinghorne's third son, John, was already inside the courtroom.

They did not speak to media as they went inside the court.

