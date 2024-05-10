Ponsonby shooter deemed 'low risk' by Corrections

Hone Kay-Selwyn was found dead in Taupō earlier this week. Photo: Supplied / Police

By Lucy Xia

The gang member who fatally shot a man in Auckland last weekend was deemed to carry a low risk of reoffending by Corrections after he assaulted someone in 2020.



Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31, shot dead Robert Horne - who police believed to be unknown to him - just after 10.15pm on Sunday outside a Ponsonby bar.

Kay-Selwyn was found dead at a property in Taupō on Tuesday.

Court documents reveal Kay-Selwyn was sentenced to five months' community detention and 10 months of supervision after assaulting a stranger at a Taupō strip club in 2020.

The documents said Kay-Selwyn was at the Sin City strip club on February 1 that year with his associates from the Killer Beez.

They said he had punched a man to the ground outside the club, after what appeared to be a dispute over a spilt drink.

The victim suffered significant cuts, swelling and bruising to his face and head, and was hospitalised.

Prior to that assault, Kay-Selwyn had one conviction of possession of cannabis plants in 2018.

He had also breached bail in the lead-up to the sentencing for the Taupō assault.

A pre-sentencing report relating to the assault said given it was his second conviction, the risk of reoffending was low.

"He has no previous history of violence and as such his risk of harm to others may also be assessed as low," the report added.

The report noted Kay-Selwyn said he was bullied in school, and dropped out not long after joining the Killer Beez gang at the age of 14.

Kay-Selwyn said his membership to the Killer Beez provided him a "sense of belonging".

He told a probation officer that, looking back at his life, he regretted his "wasted years" and wished he could go back to primary school and make changes.

The report also said Kay-Selwyn had been endeavouring to distance himself from criminal associates since the assault.

But the report said there were concerns for Kay-Selwyn if he failed to distance himself from criminal associations and find gainful employment.

The report said he had been in and out of employment since leaving school aged 15.

Kay-Selwyn said his longest form of full-time employment was for 15 months with New World in the butchery department, and then as an acting assistant manager in the storeroom until the job ended at the end of 2014.

He subsequently started a trade course in Unitech but only managed to attend for three months.

The report said Kay-Selwyn admitted that he would sometimes drink excessively and was a heavy cannabis user. It recommended that he would benefit from a violence prevention programme and other counselling programmes.