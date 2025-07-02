'Pretty scary': Ponsonby residents shocked by homicide

Police at the scene in Ponsonby. Photo: RNZ

Residents in the Auckland suburb of Freeman's Bay say they are shocked to hear a homicide has happened in their typically tranquil neighbourhood.

Police found a body at a Renall St house at 10pm on Tuesday.

Liam Fitzsimons, who was working from home near the scene, on Renall St off Ponsonby Rd, told RNZ police were not giving neighbours any details about what happened.

"I had a nosey this morning. I have no idea what's going on; they're not telling us anything.

"It definitely hits close to home with it being the street across.

"It's crazy what's happening. Ponsonby is supposed to be a safe place."

Marcelo Camargo from the store Triumph & Disaster said when he arrived at work on Wednesday morning, Renall St was blocked off.

"I found out what's happening from the news. The cops haven't said anything, which is understandable, but it's a pretty scary scene."

Lauren Marrion, who also worked in the area, said she Googled what happened after seeing the "commotion".

"Generally, it's quiet, peaceful, and chill here; it's Ponsonby, so it's very unexpected."

A person is in custody and police are not looking for anyone else in connection at this stage.