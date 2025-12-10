Provider cleared over mouldy school lunches

The rotten food served to students at Haeata Community Campus. Photo: Supplied / Haeata Community Campus

New Zealand Food Safety has found no food safety risks with the government's school lunch provider after an investigation into mouldy meals at a Christchurch school.

Rotten meals were served to some students at Haeata Community Campus last Monday.

NZ Food Safety says the most plausible explanation is that lunches meant to be served the week before were accidentally mixed with last Monday's meals.

Investigators found it was unlikely the School Lunch Collective had delivered old meals.

The school has maintained the mouldy lunches were not the result of a mix-up at its end.

More to come ...