Rangiora homicide: Victim dismembered, police confirm

Warning: graphic content.

A Canterbury man's body was found dismembered and several parts remain missing, police have confirmed.

Richard Anthony Leman. Photo: Supplied

Police continue to appeal for more information about Richard Leman’s death after the Rangiora man's body was found inside his car parked in a garage in Tyler St, Rangiora, on April 17 this year.

Police then began a homicide inquiry.

On June 3 police raided a property in Oxford Rd, Rangiora, and arrested a 46-year-old man. He has been charged with murdering Leman (41) on April 11.

The New Zealand Herald can now reveal that Leman’s body was dismembered and that when police found him his torso was in the boot of the car with several body parts missing.

The Herald understands the father-of-three had been shot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said on Thursday that police were able to confirm, with the blessing of Leman’s family, that some of his remains have not been recovered.

“We are releasing these details in the hope that we can provide some closure for Richard’s family,” she said.

“We are not in a position to provide any further information in relation to this - however, this is understandably very distressing for Richard’s family

“We would like to be able to recover the missing remains so his family can move forward from this tragedy.”

Richard Leman's body was found inside the boot of his car on April 17. Photo: NZ Herald

One person had been charged with murder and police believed others were involved in Leman's death.

“We believe the others involved would have discussed what occurred with their friends and associates, Det Snr Sgt Jellyman said.

“Police are appealing to those people and members of the public for their assistance in holding these people to account for their actions.

“We have every confidence that someone in the Rangiora community knows what has happened here. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to speak to us.”

On Monday, the accused appeared in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Stephen O’Driscoll.

Through his counsel, Ethan Huda, the man applied for interim name suppression of name and any particulars likely to identify him, which was granted.

He was remanded in custody until June 23 for his first appearance in the High Court.

According to court documents, the man allegedly murdered Leman on April 11 in Rangiora.

Leman’s family earlier said he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm that day.

The accused spoke twice in the hearing, once to confirm he could hear the judge, and then gave the judge his full name.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Overend at the weekend urged anyone with information relation to Leman’s death to “come forward and speak to the inquiry team".

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file 230415/8026. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.