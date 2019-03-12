The reasons young drivers flee police - Expert

Since January 2008 there have been more than 30,000 pursuits, hundreds of crashes and 79 deaths. Photo: Getty Images

The Chase is a four-day Herald series looking at police pursuits and fleeing drivers. Since January 2008 there have been more than 30,000 pursuits, hundreds of crashes and 79 deaths. The series runs from Monday to Thursday ahead of a joint review of pursuits by police and the IPCA which will be released on Friday.

Teenagers fleeing police don't care about the consequences - they are often high on adrenaline and trying to be "heroes in their own movies" a criminology expert says.

Previous reviews into pursuits have revealed 40% of drivers who don't stop for police are under the age of 20 and a further 30% between 20 and 29 years old.

The vast majority are male and many are known to police already for previous pursuits, joyriding or stealing or breaking into cars.

Only 7% were aged over 40.

Criminology and social history expert Professor Greg Newbold said in many cases those drivers don't think about the consequences of their actions.

"They are trying to be their own heroes in their own movie, that's all it is."

"They see car chases on games and in movies all the time and they think it's heroic and in the superficial way they think it will be exciting to do the same thing," he said.

"They don't see anyone getting smashed up so they think they will be fine.

"They don't realise what the actual consequences are and I think that's why they take off."

Older drivers had a very different thought process when fleeing police said Newbold.

They may fear being caught out for something - being over the alcohol limit or doing something else illegal.

Newbold said young drivers don't necessarily think they can get away with it, they just love the chase and showing off.

Graphic: NZME.

"It's definitely a male thing, the machismo, the fast cars - I think the adrenaline kicks in.

"They're getting a hell of a rush out of it, a hell of a rush of danger, and that's behind a lot of it.

"As you get older you don't get that."

Newbold said there was "simply no real logic" to fleeing police.

"It's like when people escape from prison - they know even if they get out they are going to get caught again but they still do it."

Stu Kearns, former head of the Waitemata District Serious Crash Unit, said research showed fleeing drivers would still run minutes after the sirens stopped sounding and police had abandoned the chase.

The vast majority are male and many are known to police already for previous pursuits, joyriding or stealing or breaking into cars. Photo: Getty Images

Despite the chase stopping they would continue "driving like an idiot" because the adrenaline was still pumping and they still believed they would be caught.

Road safety advocate Clive Matthew-Wilson said it was pointless to expect teenagers to think logically.

"The simple fact is: the part of the brain that allows an adult to make rational decisions doesn't form properly until the early twenties," he said.

"That's why teenagers tend to make impulsive decisions that often end badly.

"Given that teenagers aren't going to stop and think, it's up to the cops to stop and think, instead of letting adrenaline rule their decision making process."

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft said there were reasons why young people are more at risk than others.

"Considerable brain development evidence shows that teenagers' pre-frontal brain cortex is not developed enough to allow them to objectively assess risks before and during pursuits."

The burnt-out wreckage of a car in which three teens died in Christchurch. Photo / NZ Police

"This makes them more likely to flee from police, even if they have only committed a minor traffic offence. This puts not only young drivers but all other road users at increased risk"

"To make matters worse, young people are extremely likely to have passengers in their vehicle when pursued."

Green Party police spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman was concerned about the number of teens caught up in fatal police pursuits.

She likened the current approach as akin to using deadly force for minor offending, and said many teens would be fleeing because they were scared of being caught without a license.

There is no explicit ruling in New Zealand police policy regarding the response to young fleeing drivers - many of who are to young to have been behind the wheel to begin with.

However, policy since 2004 has allowed officers to use discretion.

Seven of the fifteen people killed in pursuits since 2018 were teenagers - the youngest Meadow James was just 12.

Dying young