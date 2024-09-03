Report details security threats facing NZ

Security threats are increasingly likely to come from within New Zealand, an SIS report has found. File photo

Threats to New Zealand's national security are increasingly likely to come from within - be it disgruntled government employees or those in desperate need of extra cash.

That is the finding of a just-released report from the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) - its second ever report detailing the security threats facing the country.

Director-General of Security Andrew Hampton said the release of last year's report was a significant step in raising awareness and this year's edition goes even further.

The assessment aimed to be as up front as possible about national security threats facing New Zealand, he said.

The report includes a number of case studies including analysis on recent investigations that lift the lid on the range of national security threats observed by the NZSIS, he said.

Key risks identified include foreign interference and espionage, risks brewing from the ongoing power play in the Indo-Pacific, as well as violent extremism and another lone-wolf terror attack.

"When we all understand what's happening and some of the motivations that lie behind these activities, everyone can be better prepared to manage the risks, whether you are a member of a community, business owner or an elected official," Hampton said.

Key points from New Zealand's Security Threat Environment 2024: an assessment by the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service include:

- New Zealand's unique place and role in the Pacific can make us vulnerable to the activities of other states striving for influence and position throughout the region;

- A small number of foreign states conduct interference and espionage in and against New Zealand and New Zealanders. These states seek to disrupt the rights of New Zealanders, including their right to freedom of expression;

- There are consequences for New Zealand's national security from intentional or unintentional harm caused by people in positions of trust in public or private organisations. The harm could come through acts of espionage, unauthorised disclosure of information, the loss or degradation of a resource or capability, or in extreme cases acts of terrorism;

- The most likely terrorist attack scenario in New Zealand is a lone actor, acting with little to no intelligence forewarning; and

- There are a small number of people who subscribe to a range of known violent extremist ideologies. Increasingly, we also see individuals whom we assess to support violence from a mixed, unstable, or unclear ideological outlook.