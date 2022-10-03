Residents fed up with fence-jumping youths

This was the second time the Rosewarne St resident has disturbed the youths on her property. Photo: Supplied

Residents of a Christchurch suburb are fed up with a group of youths jumping over their fences and attempting break-ins.

A Spreydon woman was in her lounge when she saw a group of four young people jumping into her yard over the neighbour’s fence.

It was the second time she had caught them on her property.

“I was really shocked when I saw them and I called out to my partner and we both went outside to confront them while I took these photos,” she said.

There have been a number of reports from the community on social media about the same group. Photo: Supplied

The Rosewarne St resident then posted the photos to social media in a bid to warn others in the area.

She said the group tried to open her neighbours’ doors and managed to get into one of the houses through an unlocked door.

However, they left after seeing a person inside.

The woman said the group is well known to police, with the youngest being about 11-years-old.

However, she believes "the police’s hands are tied because of their age".

“[The group is] often causing trouble around the neighbourhood, stealing from homes and trying to steal vehicles, shoplifting and injuring other children.”

Photo: Supplied

There have been a number of reports from the community on social media about similar incidents.

She said it is concerning young children are involved in the attempted break-ins.

“Youth crime is definitely getting worse and has been particularly bad over recent years.”