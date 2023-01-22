Residents targeted by mysterious Surfdale Sausager

An example of one of the mysterious Waiheke sausages, as shared on social media. Photo: Supplied

A Waiheke resident is fed up after being tormented by mysterious sausages in their mailbox for almost a year.

The Waiheke island community is sizzling on social media, as the anonymous Surfdale Sausager plants snags - wrapped in bread and dressed in butter and tomato sauce - in their mailboxes.

One of the Sausager's first victims, Jacob, says he has been targeted regularly since last April.

"It happens at least once a month, at the very bare minimum."

When it first happened, he though it was probably just some drunk person who had misplaced their dinner.

"It happened again and again, to the point where I messaged my friends thinking they were playing a joke on me - and then all of them had photos of sausages in their letterboxes, that was when I knew it was a serious problem.

"It's tearing my friend group apart, it's tearing Waiheke apart, because we just don't know who it is.

"It's terrible."

He said nobody had felt hungry enough to eat the sausages, and they just got photographed and disposed of properly.

Jacob said he suspected more than one culprits could be involved.

"I know you're out there. Just know one thing, you will be unmasked and your horrible deeds will be [known] by the community and you will be shunned."

The Mad Butcher - Sir Peter Leitch, who is a Waiheke resident - says he has never heard of the incidents and has yet to be targeted himself.