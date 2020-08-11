Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Call for calm amid panic buying in Auckland

    Crowds rush to Countdown supermarket in Grey Lynn, Auckland. Photo: RNZ
    Crowds rush to Countdown supermarket in Grey Lynn, Auckland. Photo: RNZ
    Supermarket websites are being overloaded and queues are forming outside shops in Auckland after news of new cases of community transmission.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced at a media conference this evening there were four new cases in Auckland with no known connection to managed isolation or workers at the border.

    They announced Auckland, where the cases are located, would be entering alert level 3 again from midday tomorrow for three days, with the rest of the country going to level 2 over the same time.

    The Pak'n'Save, Countdown and New World websites were all overloaded after the announcement.

    There have been reports of panic buying in Auckland. Photo: RNZ
    Ardern said she had been informed that there had been reports of panic buying and reminded New Zealanders that supermarkets would remain open and stocked and there is no need for people to panic buy.

    About 300 people were lining up to get into the Countdown supermarket at Lynnmall.

    At least 200 were also winding around the entire building at Countdown on Quay Street.

    There were reports Countdown on Dominion Road also had to close its doors.

    RNZ
