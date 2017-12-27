Southern motorists urged to be 'patient'

The Transport Agency is urging South Island motorists to be patient during the post-Christmas rush on the newly-reopened State Highway One.

The area was devastated by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake last November, which shut the South Island's main transport corridor.

The full length of State Highway One reopened earlier this month, with parts of the road still reduced to one lane.

NZTA's journey manager Tresca Forrester said State Highway One motorists needed to be patient, as this week would be very busy and people should expect delays.

"We're now in one of the busiest periods of the year on all our roads as people move around over the holidays," she said.

"There will be trucks, cars, campervans and towing vehicles, motorcyclists and cyclists all sharing the road, parts of which will be unfamiliar to previous users due to the earthquake reinstatement work that's been undertaken."

Ms Forrester said the road also closed at 8:30pm every night, so motorists needed to give themselves plenty of time, or use the alternative inland route, through Lewis Pass, which is open 24/7.

"Make sure you allow plenty of time, especially if you're catching a ferry or are on a tight schedule," she said.

She said it would take at least five and a half hours to travel between Christchurch and Picton on State Highway One, or six and a half hours on the inland route.