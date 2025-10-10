Science grads forced overseas as job market shrinks

Photo: ODT files

Thirteen years.

That's how long Ian spent studying to become an expert in the field of biology, attaining his undergraduate and masters degrees, ultimately writing a PhD thesis on Antarctic Sea ice.

Now, hoping to apply his skills in the New Zealand workforce, Ian's been honing his job interview skills, and sending out dozens of CVs and cover letters - but he hasn't had much luck.

"I've been job-hunting for about a year, probably somewhere about 100 applications.

"I've switched from applying for only those really pretty high-level science jobs to, now, even looking for work as a data analyst and have even applied for a couple of just labourer positions."

Newly graduated scientists are finding it next to impossible to find work amid a perfect storm of economic hardship and a major sector shake-up.

Some of the scientists applying for hundreds upon hundreds of jobs are beginning to think they'll have to abandon their dreams of pursuing the careers they've studied so long and hard for.

In July, the seven Crown Research Institutes were merged into four new Public Research Organisations, while $212 million was cut the from the science sector in this year's budget, instead going to commercially focused science and innovation schemes.

Experts say this worries the country's scientists, with some even driven overseas to find work.

Ian says, out of his class of about 15 budding scientists, all but three have now moved overseas, where they've been able to find work.

At this rate, he may be forced to follow suit.

"I've spent 13 years getting this degree and I don't know if I want to put a price on it, but [I've spent] a lot of money on it as well.

"To then not be able to get a position as a labourer, that's a pretty bitter pill to swallow, so I won't hang around forever."

Troy Baisden from the New Zealand Association of Scientists said it has always been tough finding science jobs in New Zealand - but not like this.

"Most people will say that there are relatively few opportunities to move into the positions in research, in Crown Research Institutes and that are visible to you, while you're doing your PhD."

"It's particularly depressing right now, where even the senior people that are perhaps mid-career and have very attractive CVs either aren't looking at New Zealand or there aren't very many jobs."

"It's about as bad as it's ever been."

Baisden said the early-career scientists heading overseas are adding to Aotearoa's 'brain drain'.

"First of all, the people that have done degrees and have been looking to come back to New Zealand won't be, so it's a generation lost right there, but we're also looking at losing the next generation as well."

The Bio-economy Science Institute is one of the Public Research Organisations that resulted from the merger of the Crown Research Institutes.

Chief people officer Keri-Anne Tane said reduced funding and the sector going through reforms meant they had to pause taking on new graduates.

"For any new graduate trying to enter into the sector, they're coming up against two things - they're coming up against the reduced funding.

"They're [also] coming up against organisations that are mid-flight change, and not necessarily moving on new strategy and new developments, that therefore means new recruitments."

Tane said she'd noticed significantly more applicants over the past couple of years, some jobs attracting 100 applicants.

Adding to the competition are people applying for those roles from overseas, but she said the PRO hopes to start recruiting again early next year.

"We often learn a lot from our early career researchers," she said. "They often bring in some new skills, some new knowledge, but the other thing that is critical for us is that they are the beginning of your talent pool."

That talent pool currently doesn't contain some budding scientists like our biologist, Ian.

"If I'm not able to use my degree or that degree isn't valued by employers, then it is what it is, unfortunately," he said.

In a statement to RNZ, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment science policy manager Isaac Hollis said, this year, the government introduced programmes to better connect PhD training with the needs of industry and the wider economy.

An applied doctorate scheme was introduced and 20 Tāwhia te Mana Fellowships are now offered each year.

Hollis said the government was progressing the most significant reform of the science system in more than three decades, which would create more opportunities long term.

In Stats NZ's R&D Survey, the science sector has grown - from more than 28,000 roles in 2022 to more than 30,000 in 2024, most of the growth coming within the private sector.