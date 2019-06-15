Search for plane missing on Coromandel Peninsula

coromandelcoastgettyimages-147649930.jpg Aerial view of the Cormandel coast, south of Coromandel township. Photo: Getty Images

A search is underway for a plane that disappeared from radar over the Coromandel yesterday.

The pilot of the two-seater aircraft took off from Whitianga Airport in the Coromandel yesterday morning bound for Ardmore Airport near Manurewa in Auckland.

But bad weather conditions in Manurewa forced the pilot to turn around and head back to the Coromandel.

A search team with six members was now on the ground searching the area where the plane was last reported on radar.

Rescue teams had been unable to search from the air because of bad weather yesterday evening and so far this morning, Morison said.

She said the teams were monitoring the weather to get search teams into the air as soon as possible.