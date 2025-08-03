Senior Labour MP Megan Woods won't contest seat at next election

Megan Woods at the last Election Night. Photo: RNZ/Niva Chittock

Senior Labour MP Megan Woods has announced she will stand as a list-only candidate at the next election.

Woods has held the Wigram seat since 2011.

Announcing the move on Facebook, she said it had been a difficult decision, but she could not commit to serving a full six-year boundary cycle.

"When I first stood, I made a commitment to myself - I'd only run if I could commit to serving the full six-year boundary cycle.

"In 2014 and 2019, when we had new boundaries, I could say 'absolutely yes' to a six-year commitment. This time, I can't."

Woods held several important roles in the last Labour government, including Energy Minister, Housing Minister and Infrastructure Minister.

She succeeded former deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton in the seat, which he had held since MMP was established in 1996.

Before that, Anderton was MP for the former Sydenham seat from 1984-96.

"So now, it's time for me to support a new Labour candidate for Wigram," Woods said. "Someone who will earn your trust and carry forward our shared values, commitment and vision, just as Jim did with me."