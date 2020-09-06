Serious crash between car and milk tanker

Emergency services have rushed to a crash between a milk tanker and a car in Dunsandel, Canterbury.

The crash at the intersection of Main South Rd (State Highway 1) and Parkins Rd was reported to police at 12.23pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) sent crews from both Rakaia and Dunsandel to the crash.

The road is closed and traffic is being diverted.

NZTA has advised motorists to try delay travel in the area or use an alternative route.