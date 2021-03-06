Saturday, 6 March 2021

Serious crash near Governors Bay

    1. News
    2. National

    One person has died in a serious crash on Governors Bay Teddington Road, southwest of Lyttleton.

    A police spokesperson said the crash between a car and a motorcycle was reported around 3:55pm.

    "Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene."

    The driver of the car was also seriously injured in the crash and was helicoptered to Christchurch Hospital.

    The crash occurred near Ohinetahi gardens, between Church Ln and Allandale Ln.

    The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination, with a diversion in place via the Summit Road.

    An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter