'Several' injured in Canterbury water incident

Several people have been injured in a water incident involving quad bikes at the Rakaia River mouth.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident just after 1pm today.

"The water incident involved quad bikes who had become stuck while attempting to cross the south side of the Rakaia River mouth," the spokesman said.

Several people were injured in the incident, which occurred near Dorie, southeast of Rakaia township.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person had been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

They responded with two ambulances, an operations manager, two rapid response vehicles and a helicopter.

Police and emergency services were still at the scene at about 3pm.