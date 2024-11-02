Several injured in North Island crashes

Five people have been hospitalised after a crash in the Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach overnight.

St John responded with five ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and an operations manager just after 1am today.

Four people were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, and a fifth with moderate injuries.

And in the southern North Island, State Highway 2 was closed near Kaitoke after a serious two-car crash near the intersections of Gilbert and Waterworks Rds.

It was reported around 5am, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

The highway was closed between Gilbert and Waterworks Rds, blocking access between Upper Hutt and Featherston.

"This closure will be extended to cover all of Remutaka Hill, Kaitoke-Featherston," NZTA said.

"The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours while the crash is cleared, and a police serious crash unit investigation is completed.

Driving between Wellington and Wairarapa could take up to an extra three hours, NZTA said.

Police said one person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, and two with minor injuries.

There were also delays on State Highway 59 near Pukerua Bay, with a crash blocking the southbound lane.

"People travelling between Paekākāriki and Porirua should use State Highway 1 as an alternative route."