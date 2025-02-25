Seymour this week's acting Prime Minister

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

ACT leader David Seymour is the acting Prime Minister this week, with Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters both overseas.

The Prime Minister is in Vietnam to further trading relationships and grow economic opportunities. He returns on Saturday.

The Deputy Prime Minister is in the Middle East and North Asia this week, including a visit with the Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing.

Peters said the bilateral relationship will be discussed while he's in China, as well as Pacific, regional, and global issues of interest to both countries. He returns on Sunday.

Seymour will be in the role until Saturday.

It's the sixth time he's taken the reigns this term, and comes ahead of his transition into the Deputy Prime Minister role at the end of May.